LIVE: Thailand, Cambodia resume border clashes before talks

Fighting has resumed hours before the countries’ foreign ministers meet in Malaysia to discuss steps to de-escalate hostilities.

A man inspects a garage damaged after Thai air attacks in Poipet town, Banteay Meanchey province
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict: Fighting continues despite diplomatic efforts

By Maziar Motamedi and Virginia Pietromarchi

Published On 22 Dec 2025

  • Cambodia’s Defence Ministry has accused Thailand of deploying F-16 jets to drop bombs and use “toxic gas”, according to the Agence Kampuchea Press state news agency.
  • The Thai media report “exchange of fire” in the Sa Kaeo province and that Cambodian forces fired “heavy weapons”, ignited fires and damaged homes in the Khok Sung district.