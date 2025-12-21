Live updatesLive updates,
South Africa shooting live: At least nine people killed near Johannesburg
At least nine people have been killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting in Bekkersdal township, west of Johannesburg in South Africa, police say.
Published On 21 Dec 2025
- At least nine people have been killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting in the Bekkersdal township, west of the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to the police.
- A manhunt is currently under way for those involved in the shooting, which took place at a tavern just before 1am (23:00 GMT Saturday).