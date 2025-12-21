Live updates,

South Africa shooting live: At least nine people killed near Johannesburg

At least nine people have been killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting in Bekkersdal township, west of Johannesburg in South Africa, police say.

Earlier this month, armed men killed at least 12 people, including a three-year-old boy, in a mass shooting at a bar near the South African city of Pretoria. [Deon Ferreira/Reuters]

