LIVE: Israel continues ceasefire violations; 1 Palestinian killed in Gaza
One more Palestinian killed by Israeli army in Gaza while two Palestinians, including a child, are shot dead in occupied West Bank.
Published On 21 Dec 2025
- One more Palestinian has been killed by the Israeli army in Gaza in its latest violation of a ceasefire that came into effect in October.
- Five people have been rescued in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City after the roof of a three-storey building collapsed.