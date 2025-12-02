Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli forces continue demolition, destruction around Gaza City
Israeli forces carry out demolition and destruction on residential buildings behind the yellow line in the eastern areas of Gaza City.
Published On 2 Dec 2025
- Israeli army vehicles have opened fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.