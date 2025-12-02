Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli forces continue demolition, destruction around Gaza City

Israeli forces carry out demolition and destruction on residential buildings behind the yellow line in the eastern areas of Gaza City.

SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - SEPTEMBER 17: Israeli soldiers arrange equipment on tanks at a staging point near the border with the Gaza Strip on September 17, 2025 in Southern Israel, Israel. Israel launched its major ground offensive on Gaza City yesterday conducting heavy air strikes overnight forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee to the centre of the Strip to join the hundreds of thousands who have already fled. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Video Duration 02 minutes 38 seconds 02:38

Children forced to take up jobs to help their families survive in Gaza

By Federica Marsi and Edna Mohamed

Published On 2 Dec 2025

Save

  • Israeli forces carry out demolition and destruction on residential buildings behind the so-called yellow line in the eastern areas of Gaza City.
  • Israeli army vehicles have opened fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.