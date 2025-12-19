Live updates,

Trump live: US Justice Department faces deadline to release Epstein files

President Donald Trump’s administration prepares to release a long-suppressed cache of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

People read a poster about US President Donald Trump's relationship with dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Video Duration 02 minutes 05 seconds 02:05

Trump touts achievements, attacks immigrants in White House address

Published On 19 Dec 2025

Save

  • US President Donald Trump’s Justice Department faces a deadline to release documents from its investigations into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after Congress overwhelmingly approved a new law forcing their disclosure last month.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold a year-end news conference at 11:30pm (16:30GMT), with Gaza, Venezuela and USAID cuts likely to top the agenda.