Bangladesh protests live: Violence after activist Sharif Hadi dies

Protesters torch several buildings in Dhaka after Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot last week, succumbs to his injuries.

epa12602011 Protesters set fire to the Prothom Alo offices (a Bangla daily newspaper) in the early hours to protest the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi's death in Dhaka, Bangladesh, early 19 December 2025. Demonstrations broke out after Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi died while receiving treatment at Singapore General Hospital, a death confirmed by the group in a Facebook post on 18 December. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
By Fiona Kelliher and Stephen Quillen

Published On 19 Dec 2025

  • Violent protests have erupted in Bangladesh after the death of a prominent youth leader of last year’s student uprising that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
  • Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was shot last week in the capital, Dhaka, and died of his injuries on Thursday in hospital in Singapore.