Bangladesh protests live: Violence after activist Sharif Hadi dies
Protesters torch several buildings in Dhaka after Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot last week, succumbs to his injuries.
Published On 19 Dec 2025
- Violent protests have erupted in Bangladesh after the death of a prominent youth leader of last year’s student uprising that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
- Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was shot last week in the capital, Dhaka, and died of his injuries on Thursday in hospital in Singapore.