Russia-Ukraine war live: EU holds key summit to strengthen Kyiv’s hand

European leaders gathering in Brussels to decide on using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine for the next two years.

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a damaged residential building following an air attack in Zaporizhzhia on December 17, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow's frozen funds: EU considers loan to Kyiv backed by Russian assets

By Federica Marsi and Maziar Motamedi

Published On 18 Dec 2025

  • European Union leaders will gather in Brussels in the coming hours and hold a vote on whether they are able to use nearly $200bn in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine over the next two years.
  • Inside Ukraine, Russian forces have carried out a number of attacks across the country, injuring dozens of people, including in Kryvyi Rih city, as well as Zaporizhia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions.