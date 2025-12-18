Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: EU holds key summit to strengthen Kyiv’s hand
European leaders gathering in Brussels to decide on using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine for the next two years.
Published On 18 Dec 2025
- European Union leaders will gather in Brussels in the coming hours and hold a vote on whether they are able to use nearly $200bn in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine over the next two years.
- Inside Ukraine, Russian forces have carried out a number of attacks across the country, injuring dozens of people, including in Kryvyi Rih city, as well as Zaporizhia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions.