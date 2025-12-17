Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Trump to highlight achievements amid Venezuela, economic tensions
Trump is also set to preview his 2026 priorities during Oval Office ‘address to the nation’.
Published On 17 Dec 2025
- United States President Donald Trump will outline his 2026 agenda in a speech from the White House at 9pm (02:00 GMT, Thursday).
- The US president has declared a “blockade” on Venezuelan oil, as his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller suggested that the Latin American country’s petrol belongs to Washington.