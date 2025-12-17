Live updates,

Live: Trump to highlight achievements amid Venezuela, economic tensions

Trump is also set to preview his 2026 priorities during Oval Office ‘address to the nation’.

Donald Trump speaking at a podium
In teasing Wednesday's speech on his platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump said 'the best is yet to come' [File: Nathan Howard/Reuters]

By Ali Harb and Brian Osgood

Published On 17 Dec 2025

  • United States President Donald Trump will outline his 2026 agenda in a speech from the White House at 9pm (02:00 GMT, Thursday).
  • The US president has declared a “blockade” on Venezuelan oil, as his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller suggested that the Latin American country’s petrol belongs to Washington.