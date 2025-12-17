Live updates,

LIVE: Another Gaza home caves in as Israel keeps blocking shelter supplies

Rescuers save six Palestinians, including two children, in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp after family home collapses.

People gather during a search and rescue operation at the site of a house that was partially destroyed during the war and collapsed on Tuesday, at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, December 16, 2025. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
By Usaid Siddiqui and Federica Marsi

Published On 17 Dec 2025

  • The roof of a war-damaged family home has collapsed in the harsh winter storm in Gaza’s Shati refugee camp, with rescue workers managing to save six Palestinians, including two children.
  • A two-week-old Palestinian infant has frozen to death in the Gaza Strip, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.