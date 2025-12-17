Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Another Gaza home caves in as Israel keeps blocking shelter supplies
Rescuers save six Palestinians, including two children, in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp after family home collapses.
Published On 17 Dec 2025
- The roof of a war-damaged family home has collapsed in the harsh winter storm in Gaza’s Shati refugee camp, with rescue workers managing to save six Palestinians, including two children.
- A two-week-old Palestinian infant has frozen to death in the Gaza Strip, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.