Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy, US envoys to resume Berlin talks
High-level talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine gain momentum as two countries exchange drone attacks.
Published On 15 Dec 2025
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United States envoys and European leaders are set to hold high-level talks in Germany as diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine increase.
- After five hours of talks on Sunday, Zelenskyy will again meet US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, with other European leaders also holding meetings in the German capital throughout the day.