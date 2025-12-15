Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy, US envoys to resume Berlin talks

High-level talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine gain momentum as two countries exchange drone attacks.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff next to US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich.
Could an end to the Ukraine war be near?

By Federica Marsi

Published On 15 Dec 2025

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United States envoys and European leaders are set to hold high-level talks in Germany as diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine increase.
  • After five hours of talks on Sunday, Zelenskyy will again meet US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, with other European leaders also holding meetings in the German capital throughout the day.