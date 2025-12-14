Live updates,

Thailand-Cambodia live: Renewed border clashes as fighting enters 2nd week

Renewed border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand entered a second week after Bangkok denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that a truce had been agreed to halt the deadly fighting.

Smoke rises from damaged buildings, in a location given as Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, Thailand, in this still image released on December 13, 2025. Royal Thai Army Region 2/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT VERIFICATION LINE: -Reuters able to verify the location in parts of the video (put in timecodes for final edit) confirmed by buildings, building structure and road layout. -Reuters was not able to independently verify the location in other parts of the video and the date of the video. -Thai army stated that the civilian area in Saothongchai Subdistrict, Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province was attacked on Saturday (December 13, 2025)
Thai-Cambodia fighting continues despite US ceasefire claim

By Fiona Kelliher and Usaid Siddiqui

Published On 14 Dec 2025

