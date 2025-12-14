Live updatesLive updates,
Thailand-Cambodia live: Renewed border clashes as fighting enters 2nd week
Renewed border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand entered a second week after Bangkok denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that a truce had been agreed to halt the deadly fighting.
Published On 14 Dec 2025
- Thailand’s military has launched a new offensive against Cambodia to “reclaim sovereign territory”.
- On Saturday, US President Donald Trump claimed that a ceasefire had been agreed to halt the deadly fighting.