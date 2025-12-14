Live updatesLive updates,
Bondi Beach shooting live: At least nine people and one shooter killed
Multiple casualties reported after a mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area in the Australian city of Sydney.
Published On 14 Dec 2025
- A mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area in the Australian city of Sydney has killed at least nine people and wounded 11, including two police officers, police say.
- One man believed to be one of the shooters has been killed, while a second alleged shooter is in critical condition, they added.