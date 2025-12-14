Live updates,

Bondi Beach shooting live: At least nine people, one alleged shooter killed

Multiple casualties reported after a mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area in the Australian city of Sydney.

Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydne
Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney [Mark Baker/AP Photo]

By Usaid Siddiqui

Published On 14 Dec 2025

Save

  • A mass shooting at the Bondi Beach area in the Australian city of Sydney has killed at least nine people and wounded 11, including two police officers, police say.
  • One man believed to be one of the shooters has been killed, while a second alleged shooter is in critical condition, they added.