LIVE: Storm Byron passes, misery remains in Gaza after 14 killed
Suffering of people in Gaza manufactured by Israeli restriction of aid, not weather, Oxfam says.
Published On 13 Dec 2025
- The Israeli authorities continue to block the entry of basic shelter materials, fuel and water infrastructure, leaving people in Gaza “exposed to entirely preventable harm” after Storm Byron, says Oxfam.
- The storm has swept across the Gaza Strip over the past few days, killing at least 14 people and injuring others as harsh winds, relentless rain and collapsing structures crush families already displaced by Israel’s devastating assault on the enclave, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Interior and National Security.