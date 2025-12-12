Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: At least 10 people die in Gaza in past 24 hours amid storm
Storm Byron has caused a number of houses, walls and tents to collapse across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.
Published On 12 Dec 2025
- A number of houses, walls and tents have collapsed in the Gaza Strip since Storm Byron descended upon the enclave destroyed by Israel’s genocidal war, killing at least 10 people in past 24 hours.
- Two children who died from hypothermia are among the dead, says Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from Gaza City.