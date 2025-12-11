Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Heavy rains, flooding as Storm Byron batters war-torn Gaza
Storm threatens hundreds of thousands of displaced people left homeless in Gaza due to Israel’s war on territory.
Published On 11 Dec 2025
- Palestinian Civil Defence says families forcibly displaced by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza now trapped in flooded tents as heavy rains hit the southern part of the Strip.
- UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese says Palestinians have been left to freeze and starve in Gaza as Storm Byron hits and the unstoppable “nightmare” continues.