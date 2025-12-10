Live updates,

LIVE: Gaza braces for Storm Byron with hundreds of thousands in tents

Flash floods, strong winds and hail are likely to hit the enclave today, lasting until Friday evening.

Gaza
Palestinians struggle with flooding after heavy rain hits the Abu Marhil camp in the Zeitoun neighburhood in Gaza City, Gaza on December 10, 2025. [Hamza ZH Qraiqea/Anadolu]

By Maziar Motamedi and Fiona Kelliher

Published On 10 Dec 2025

  • As Storm Byron approaches, flash floods, strong winds and hail are forecast throughout Palestine, including the war-torn Gaza, starting today until Friday evening, according to the Palestinian Meteorological Department.
  • Gaza’s Government Media Office has warned that hundreds of thousands of people living across the enclave in flimsy tents are at risk.