LIVE: Gaza braces for Storm Byron with hundreds of thousands in tents
Flash floods, strong winds and hail are likely to hit the enclave today, lasting until Friday evening.
Published On 10 Dec 2025
- As Storm Byron approaches, flash floods, strong winds and hail are forecast throughout Palestine, including the war-torn Gaza, starting today until Friday evening, according to the Palestinian Meteorological Department.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office has warned that hundreds of thousands of people living across the enclave in flimsy tents are at risk.