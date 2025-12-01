Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Four killed in Dnipro, Witkoff heading to Moscow

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue even as diplomatic efforts to end the war gain momentum.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Ukrainian officials Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Florida
Rubio says US-Ukraine talks on ending war ‘productive’ but ‘complicated’

By Nils Adler and Virginia Pietromarchi

Published On 1 Dec 2025

  • A Russian missile attack on Dnipro in central Ukraine has killed at least four people, local officials say, as diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war intensify.
  • The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet United States envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon.