LIVE: Israeli killings continue in Gaza, West Bank; Hamas retrieves body
Hamas says the retrieved body is that of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, who was reported killed in 2014.
Published On 9 Nov 2025
- Israeli forces continue attacks on Palestinians in Gaza despite the ceasefire, killing one man in the central Bureij refugee camp and two others in northern and southern parts of the territory.
- Hamas says it has retrieved the remains of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin from a tunnel in southern Rafah.