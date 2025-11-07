Live updates,

LIVE: Israel vows to destroy all Hamas tunnels in Gaza as attacks continue

US president says Gaza ceasefire ‘working out very well’ despite deadly Israeli attacks and severe aid restrictions.

A soldier on a tank drives past the ruins of buildings.
By Nils Adler and Stephen Quillen

Published On 7 Nov 2025

  • President Donald Trump says he expects a US-coordinated international stabilisation force to be on the ground in Gaza “very soon”, adding that despite repeated Israeli violations, the ceasefire “is working out very well”.
  • Israel’s defence chief orders the army to “destroy all terror tunnels in Gaza”, a day after heavy artillery bombed neighbourhoods in Gaza City despite the US-brokered truce.