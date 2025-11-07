Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel vows to destroy all Hamas tunnels in Gaza as attacks continue
US president says Gaza ceasefire ‘working out very well’ despite deadly Israeli attacks and severe aid restrictions.
Published On 7 Nov 2025
- President Donald Trump says he expects a US-coordinated international stabilisation force to be on the ground in Gaza “very soon”, adding that despite repeated Israeli violations, the ceasefire “is working out very well”.
- Israel’s defence chief orders the army to “destroy all terror tunnels in Gaza”, a day after heavy artillery bombed neighbourhoods in Gaza City despite the US-brokered truce.