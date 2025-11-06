Live updates,

Trump live: US shutdown sends airlines scrambling, flights to be cut

US officials say the scheduled capacity for flights would be cut by 10 percent in 40 busy air traffic areas nationwide on Friday as the longest government shutdown drags on.

An airliner, making it's approach, flies past flags at the base of the Washington Monument, as flight delays surge from the government shutdown which entered its 30th day, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US government shutdown: Republicans and Democrats spar as impasse drags on

By Brian Osgood and Ali Harb

Published On 6 Nov 2025

  • US officials have said the scheduled capacity for flights would be cut by 10 percent in 40 busy air traffic areas nationwide on Friday as the longest government shutdown drags on.
  • President Donald Trump will host all five Central Asian leaders in Washington for the first time, a few months after they held separate summits with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.