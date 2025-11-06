Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills more Palestinians in Gaza as US peace plan given to UN

Attacks continue in Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza as Israeli forces expand military action beyond ‘yellow line’ ceasefire demarcation.

By Stephen Quillen and Faisal Ali

Published On 6 Nov 2025

  • The Israeli army says it has killed two Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip for allegedly crossing the “yellow line” into an area held by Israel despite a US-brokered ceasefire.
  • Al Jazeera has viewed a copy of the UN Security Council draft resolution circulated by the US with more details on the “Board of Peace” and the establishment of an international stabilisation force for Gaza envisioned in the ceasefire.