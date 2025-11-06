Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills more Palestinians in Gaza as US peace plan given to UN
Attacks continue in Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza as Israeli forces expand military action beyond ‘yellow line’ ceasefire demarcation.
Published On 6 Nov 2025
- The Israeli army says it has killed two Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip for allegedly crossing the “yellow line” into an area held by Israel despite a US-brokered ceasefire.
- Al Jazeera has viewed a copy of the UN Security Council draft resolution circulated by the US with more details on the “Board of Peace” and the establishment of an international stabilisation force for Gaza envisioned in the ceasefire.