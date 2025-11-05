Live updatesLive updates,
NYC mayoral election results live: Polls closing soon in Mamdani-Cuomo race
Results expected shortly after polling stations close at 9pm on Tuesday (02:00 GMT on Wednesday).
Published On 5 Nov 2025
- Polls have closed in the closely-watched mayoral election pitting Democrat Zohran Mamdani against independent Andrew Cuomo.
- Voters in the states of New Jersey and Virginia are also choosing new governors, while those in California are deciding whether to approve new congressional maps that could flip as many as five Republican-held House seats to Democratic control in the 2026 midterm elections.