LIVE: Mamdani victory stuns US politics as Democrats score big wins
Other victories in Virginia, New Jersey, Georgia and California hand Democrats a boost, one year ahead of 2025 midterm vote.
Published On 5 Nov 2025
- Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says New York City will show how to stop Donald Trump, telling the US president, “I know you’re watching … turn the volume up!”
- The 34-year-old democratic socialist’s victory in an election that saw record turnout is considered a historic win for progressives.