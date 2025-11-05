Live updates,

LIVE: Mamdani victory stuns US politics as Democrats score big wins

Other victories in Virginia, New Jersey, Georgia and California hand Democrats a boost, one year ahead of 2025 midterm vote.

New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025.
Zohran Mamdani elected mayor of New York, challenges Trump

By Ali Harb and Brian Osgood

Published On 5 Nov 2025

  • Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says New York City will show how to stop Donald Trump, telling the US president, “I know you’re watching … turn the volume up!”
  • The 34-year-old democratic socialist’s victory in an election that saw record turnout is considered a historic win for progressives.