Live: Israeli air attacks, shelling, demolition campaign hit southern Gaza

Southern Gaza witnesses raids, intensive artillery shelling as Israel continues its attacks, violating the ceasefire.

A Palestinian stands next to the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City
Israel still restricting critical aid from entering Gaza despite ceasefire deal: UNICEF

By Caolán Magee

Published On 5 Nov 2025

  • The Israeli army has launched raids and intensive artillery shelling while carrying out demolitions in southern Gaza, our colleagues on the ground report.
  • Hamas has recovered and handed over the body of an Israeli captive. Israel confirmed the delivery but has not yet verified the identity.