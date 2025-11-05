Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israeli air attacks, shelling, demolition campaign hit southern Gaza
Southern Gaza witnesses raids, intensive artillery shelling as Israel continues its attacks, violating the ceasefire.
Published On 5 Nov 2025
- The Israeli army has launched raids and intensive artillery shelling while carrying out demolitions in southern Gaza, our colleagues on the ground report.
- Hamas has recovered and handed over the body of an Israeli captive. Israel confirmed the delivery but has not yet verified the identity.