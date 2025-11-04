Live updates,

NYC mayoral election live: Mamdani leads polls against Cuomo, Sliwa

Closely watched mayoral race pits Democrat Zohran Mamdani against independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 1: Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (C) speaks during a campaign event with New York City elected officials on November 1, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. With only days left in the race for New York City's next mayor, Mamdani remains the front runner against Independent candidate, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Video Duration 02 minutes 16 seconds 02:16

New York City mayor race: What power does the mayor have?

By Federica Marsi

Published On 4 Nov 2025

Save

  • Voters in New York City are set to take to the polls to pick their new mayor in a race standing out for its three-way dynamic with progressive, establishment and conservative candidates vying for control of the largest city in the United States.
  • Opinion polls show Democrat Zohran Mamdani holding a clear lead over independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.