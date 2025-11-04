Live updatesLive updates,
NYC mayoral election live: Mamdani leads polls against Cuomo, Sliwa
Closely watched mayoral race pits Democrat Zohran Mamdani against independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
Published On 4 Nov 2025
- Voters in New York City are set to take to the polls to pick their new mayor in a race standing out for its three-way dynamic with progressive, establishment and conservative candidates vying for control of the largest city in the United States.
- Opinion polls show Democrat Zohran Mamdani holding a clear lead over independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.