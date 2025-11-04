Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Joy in Gaza as Palestinians freed by Israel reunite with families
The release comes as Israel arrests a former senior military lawyer over a leaked video showing brutal assault of a Palestinian detainee.
Published On 4 Nov 2025
- There have been heartwarming scenes in Gaza as five Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of the ceasefire with Hamas reunited with their families.
- Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that regional nations are still working on a United Nations mandate for an international stabilisation force in Gaza, and they will decide whether to send soldiers based on it.