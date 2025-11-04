Live updates,

LIVE: Joy in Gaza as Palestinians freed by Israel reunite with families

The release comes as Israel arrests a former senior military lawyer over a leaked video showing brutal assault of a Palestinian detainee.

Palestinian detainees released through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from Israeli prison enter the Gaza Strip by bus through the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing on November 03, 2025.
Video Duration 04 minutes 08 seconds 04:08

Israeli forces releases 5 Palestinian prisoners to Red Cross in southern Gaza

By Tim Hume

Published On 4 Nov 2025

Save

  • There have been heartwarming scenes in Gaza as five Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of the ceasefire with Hamas reunited with their families.
  • Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that regional nations are still working on a United Nations mandate for an international stabilisation force in Gaza, and they will decide whether to send soldiers based on it.