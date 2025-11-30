Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli jets target southern Gaza; raids reported in West Bank
Israeli army carried out attacks east of Rafah city, demolitions east of Khan Younis; arrests reported during Israeli raid in occupied West Bank.
Published On 30 Nov 2025
- Israeli fighter jets have carried out attacks east of Rafah city, while their forces are carrying out demolitions east of Khan Younis.
- Israeli forces have launched a campaign of arrests at dawn during an incursion into the village of Mas’ha in the occupied West Bank.