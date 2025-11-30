Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli jets target southern Gaza; raids reported in West Bank

Israeli army carried out attacks east of Rafah city, demolitions east of Khan Younis; arrests reported during Israeli raid in occupied West Bank.

Displaced Palestinians shelter in tents.
Video Duration 02 minutes 25 seconds 02:25

Palestine solidarity: Thousands attend marches around the world in support

By Tim Hume

Published On 30 Nov 2025

Save

  • Israeli fighter jets have carried out attacks east of Rafah city, while their forces are carrying out demolitions east of Khan Younis.
  • Israeli forces have launched a campaign of arrests at dawn during an incursion into the village of Mas’ha in the occupied West Bank.