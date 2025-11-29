Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Donald Trump says Venezuela airspace now closed as tensions surge
No immediate response from Venezuela after President Trump’s makes the announcement on social media on Saturday.
Published On 29 Nov 2025
- US President Donald Trump declares the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety” in the latest escalation of tensions between the two countries.
- The US president’s statement comes as Trump’s administration piles pressure on Venezuela with a major military deployment in the Caribbean that includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier.