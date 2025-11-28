Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs Syria, Gaza after extrajudicial killings in West Bank
At least 12 Syrians killed in Israeli attacks after two unarmed Palestinians murdered in occupied West Bank’s Jenin.
Published On 28 Nov 2025
- At least 12 Syrians have been killed and others wounded in Israeli artillery and missile attacks on the town of Beit Jinn, southwest of Syria’s capital, Damascus.
- In Gaza, at least one Palestinians has been killed in Israeli attack on the Bani Suheila municipality near Khan Younis city.