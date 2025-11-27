Live updates,

LIVE: Israel launches air strikes on West Bank as incursion turns deadly

TOPSHOT - A Palestinian man walks past the wreckage of a car in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation in the town of Qabatiya, in northern Israeli-occupied West Bank, on November 27, 2025.
Video Duration 04 minutes 01 seconds 04:01

Israel lays siege to occupied West Bank’s Tubas, displaces tens of families

By Farah Najjar and Faisal Ali

Published On 27 Nov 2025

Save

  • More than 32,000 Palestinians have been displaced by an ongoing Israeli attack on northern refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says.
  • The Israeli military, police and internal security service say “a broad counterterrorism operation” has been launched in the northern West Bank after they received intelligence about “attempts to establish terrorist strongholds”.