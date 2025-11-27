Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel launches air strikes on West Bank as incursion turns deadly
Published On 27 Nov 2025
- More than 32,000 Palestinians have been displaced by an ongoing Israeli attack on northern refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says.
- The Israeli military, police and internal security service say “a broad counterterrorism operation” has been launched in the northern West Bank after they received intelligence about “attempts to establish terrorist strongholds”.