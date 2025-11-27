Live updatesLive updates,
Hong Kong fire live: Blaze kills at least 44, hundreds still missing
Firefighters struggle to reach residents potentially trapped on upper floors of burning housing complex.
Published On 27 Nov 2025
- Hong Kong’s most devastating fire in more than 60 years has killed at least 44 people, and about 280 remain missing.
- Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze that engulfed several high-rise buildings in the city-state’s Tai Po neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.