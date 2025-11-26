Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Ukraine and Russia launch drone strikes during US-led peace talks
Tit-for-tat strikes overnight as Russia accuses European nations of trying to scupper US-backed ceasefire negotiations.
Published On 26 Nov 2025
- At least 18 Ukrainians have been wounded in Russian drone attacks on the Zaporizhzhia area as tens of thousands of invading troops continue their advance on the southeastern region.
- Ukraine says it supports the “essence” of a United States plan to end its war with Russia, as US President Donald Trump says “progress” is being made and dispatches special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.