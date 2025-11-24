Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: EU to discuss US plan, several killed in Kharkiv

Ukraine and US agree to modify Washington’s proposal to end Russia’s war, but offer few details.

Ukraine won’t trade land for peace without security guarantees: Ukrainian MP

By Caolán Magee

Published On 24 Nov 2025

  • European Union countries plan to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war on the sidelines of a meeting with African leaders in Angola.
  • After “constructive” talks in Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States have announced “an updated and refined peace framework” to end the war and pledged to continue working on joint proposals.