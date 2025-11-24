Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: EU to discuss US plan, several killed in Kharkiv
Ukraine and US agree to modify Washington’s proposal to end Russia’s war, but offer few details.
Published On 24 Nov 2025
- European Union countries plan to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war on the sidelines of a meeting with African leaders in Angola.
- After “constructive” talks in Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States have announced “an updated and refined peace framework” to end the war and pledged to continue working on joint proposals.