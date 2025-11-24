Live updates,

Live: Hezbollah considering response; Israeli attacks on Gaza continue

Senior Hezbollah official says the group’s leadership considering response after Israeli air strike killed its commander.

People pass a damaged car at the site where an Israeli strike hit an apartment building on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Israel attacks Lebanon’s capital, says top Hezbollah official ‘eliminated’

By Tim Hume and Caolán Magee

Published On 24 Nov 2025

  • An Israeli air strike on Beirut has killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, as well as four other people.
  • Senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati said Israel’s strike crossed a “red line” and that the group’s leadership was considering whether it would respond.