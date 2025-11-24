Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Hezbollah considering response; Israeli attacks on Gaza continue
Senior Hezbollah official says the group’s leadership considering response after Israeli air strike killed its commander.
Published On 24 Nov 2025
- An Israeli air strike on Beirut has killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, as well as four other people.
- Senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati said Israel’s strike crossed a “red line” and that the group’s leadership was considering whether it would respond.