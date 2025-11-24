Live updates,

Live: Hezbollah considering response; Israeli attacks on Gaza continue

Senior Hezbollah official says the group’s leadership considering response after Israeli air strike killed its commander.

Lebanese army soldiers patrol the area after the attack.
Video Duration 10 minutes 33 seconds 10:33

Israel attacks Lebanon’s capital, says top Hezbollah official ‘eliminated’

By Tim Hume and Caolán Magee

Published On 24 Nov 2025

  • An Israeli air strike on Beirut has killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, as well as four other people.
  • Senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati said Israel’s strike crossed a “red line” and that the group’s leadership was considering whether it would respond.