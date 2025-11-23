Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: US, European officials to discuss Trump’s plan

Officials from the US, Ukraine, and national security advisers from France, UK and Germany to hold talks in Geneva today to discuss plan to end the war.

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian strike on a high-rise residential building.
Video Duration 02 minutes 21 seconds 02:21

US delegation to meet with Ukraine &amp; EU: Officials in Geneva to sell Trump's peace plan

By Tim Hume

Published On 23 Nov 2025

Save

  • Ukraine says at least five people were injured in an attack on Zaporizhia that it blamed on Russia.
  • Officials from the United States, Ukraine, and national security advisers from France, the United Kingdom and Germany will hold talks in Geneva today to discuss Washington’s draft plan to end the war in Ukraine.