Russia-Ukraine war live: US, European officials to discuss Trump’s plan
Officials from the US, Ukraine, and national security advisers from France, UK and Germany to hold talks in Geneva today to discuss plan to end the war.
Published On 23 Nov 2025
- Ukraine says at least five people were injured in an attack on Zaporizhia that it blamed on Russia.
- Officials from the United States, Ukraine, and national security advisers from France, the United Kingdom and Germany will hold talks in Geneva today to discuss Washington’s draft plan to end the war in Ukraine.