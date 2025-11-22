Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel attacks Gaza as large-scale recovery of bodies set to begin
A series of artillery, air attacks hit near Rafah, Khan Younis in the south, and Deir el-Balah in the centre, as well as Gaza City.
Published On 22 Nov 2025
- Israeli forces have carried out air strikes and tank fire east of Rafah, and launched additional air as well as artillery attacks near Khan Younis, with artillery fire also hitting the eastern part of Deir el-Balah and Gaza City’s Tuffah area, according to our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic.
- Efforts to locate the bodies of many missing Gaza residents are set to begin in Maghazi camp in the centre of the enclave, involving support from the Red Cross, the Egyptian Committee and the local police force, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.