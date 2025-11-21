Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel keeps bombing Gaza, kills two in occupied East Jerusalem
A displaced person has been killed south of Gaza’s Khan Younis city, according to Nasser Hospital.
Published On 21 Nov 2025
- Two Palestinian teenagers have been shot dead by Israeli forces in the Kafr Aqab neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Wafa news agency.
- A displaced person has been killed by Israeli forces outside the so-called yellow line, south of Khan Younis city, according to a Nasser Hospital source speaking to Al Jazeera.