LIVE: Israel keeps bombing Gaza, kills two in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli troops take their positions along a street during a raid in Nablus city, in the occupied West Bank on November 20, 2025.
Israeli soldiers take their positions along a street during a raid in Nablus city, in the occupied West Bank, on November 20, 2025 [AFP]

By Stephen Quillen

Published On 21 Nov 2025

  • Two Palestinian teenagers have been shot dead by Israeli forces in the Kafr Aqab neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Wafa news agency.
  • A displaced person has been killed by Israeli forces outside the so-called yellow line, south of Khan Younis city, according to a Nasser Hospital source speaking to Al Jazeera.