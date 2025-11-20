Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs house in southern Gaza, kills at least 3 Palestinians
The air attack in the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Younis, comes a day after Israel killed 30 people across Gaza.
Published On 20 Nov 2025
- At least three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air attack on a house in the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, according to the enclave’s Civil Defence.
- The violence comes a day after Israel killed at least 30 Palestinians, including children, in a series of air raids across Gaza despite the October 10 ceasefire.