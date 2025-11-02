Live updates,

Live: Hamas continues search for captives’ remains as Israel blocks aid

Gaza residents say they fear a return to Israel’s full-scale bombing as they struggle to find food, water and medicine.

Displaced Palestinians, including children, hold metal pots and pans as they gather to receive food from a charity kitchen.
Voices of Gaza: Palestinian poet reflects on life during two years of war

By Faisal Ali and Urooba Jamal

Published On 2 Nov 2025

  • Israel has only allowed a fraction of the aid deliveries agreed on as part of the US-brokered ceasefire – an average of 145 trucks per day instead of the 600 it pledged to allow into the besieged Gaza Strip.
  • An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon has killed four people as Israel’s ramped-up attacks raise fears for a nearly yearlong truce with Hezbollah.