Live: Hamas continues search for captives’ remains as Israel blocks aid
Gaza residents say they fear a return to Israel’s full-scale bombing as they struggle to find food, water and medicine.
Published On 2 Nov 2025
- Israel has only allowed a fraction of the aid deliveries agreed on as part of the US-brokered ceasefire – an average of 145 trucks per day instead of the 600 it pledged to allow into the besieged Gaza Strip.
- An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon has killed four people as Israel’s ramped-up attacks raise fears for a nearly yearlong truce with Hezbollah.